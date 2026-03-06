Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Launches Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund Under SIF Framework

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund under the newly introduced Specialized Investment Funds (SIF) framework. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited has introduced its first investment strategy under the Specialized Investment Funds (SIF) category with the launch of the Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund, aimed at investors seeking differentiated portfolio strategies.

The Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund marks the asset manager’s first offering under the newly introduced SIF framework. The New Fund Offer will remain open between March 6 and March 18, 2026, allowing investors to subscribe to the strategy during this period. The fund is structured as a differentiated investment solution targeted at investors looking for advanced portfolio strategies with a minimum investment requirement of ₹10 lakh.

According to the announcement, the strategy is positioned between traditional mutual funds and higher-ticket investment offerings such as Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds. The structure aims to provide investors access to more sophisticated portfolio strategies while maintaining a regulated investment framework.

The Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund will combine equity, debt, and derivatives in its portfolio to generate superior risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. The strategy employs a long-short approach that enables the fund to hedge downside risks and manage volatility more effectively than traditional long-only funds. In addition to core equity exposure, the fund will also seek tactical opportunities arising from special situations and corporate actions.

The fund is structured to provide equity-like taxation benefits for investors. Long-term capital gains on investments held for more than 12 months will be taxed at 12.5 percent, along with applicable surcharge and cess. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said the launch expands the company’s investment toolkit for investors seeking sophisticated wealth creation strategies and allows the use of advanced derivative strategies and limited shorting to manage volatility while aiming for improved risk-adjusted returns.

The strategy is positioned between a balanced advantage fund and an equity savings scheme and is designed for investors seeking a flexible and risk-aware investment approach across market cycles.

