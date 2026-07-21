Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Reports Over 65% Rise In Profit At ₹309.49 Crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported an 18% fall in Q4 profit to ₹187 crore due to weak other income. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹309.49 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This represents a 65.41% rise compared to the ₹187.11 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue and Total Income

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹462.96 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹625.35 crore, up from ₹425.37 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹565.27 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹219.28 crore. This figure increased from ₹205.97 crore in the previous quarter and ₹192.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹10.72. This is an increase from ₹6.48 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹6.46 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Equity Share Allotment

During the quarter, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allotted 3,97,297 equity shares of face value ₹5 each. These shares were issued upon the exercise of options by eligible grantees under the company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.