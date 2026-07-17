 Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹484.50 Crore In Insurance Arm, Rights Issue Funding To Support Growth & Strengthen Solvency
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Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹484.50 Crore In Insurance Arm, Rights Issue Funding To Support Growth & Strengthen Solvency

Aditya Birla Capital has invested Rs 484.50 crore in Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance through a rights issue to fund growth and improve solvency.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹484.50 Crore In Insurance Arm, Rights Issue Funding To Support Growth & Strengthen Solvency
Aditya Birla Capital has invested Rs 484.50 crore in Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) announced on Wednesday that it has made an investment of Rs 4,84,49,98,470 (Rs 484.50 crore) in its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI). The investment was made on a rights basis for equity shares.

Investment Rationale

ABCL is making this investment to meet ABSLI's growth and funding requirements. The funds will also help improve ABSLI's solvency margin.

Shareholding Unchanged

Despite the investment, ABCL's percentage shareholding in ABSLI remains unchanged at 51 per cent. ABSLI continues to operate as a subsidiary of the company.

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Transaction Details

The allotment under the rights issue by ABSLI was completed on 17 July 2026. The consideration for this investment was paid in cash.

Related Party Transaction

ABSLI is a subsidiary and therefore a related party of ABCL. The company confirmed that the transaction was conducted at "arm's length".

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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