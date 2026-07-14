Aditya Birla Group To Acquire Shell-Backed Sprng Energy For $1.8 billion, Deal To Create 9.3 GW Renewable Energy Platform

Aditya Birla Group |

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd (ABRen), a wholly owned subsidiary of Grasim Industries, has agreed to acquire Shell-backed Sprng Energy in a deal valued at about USD 1.8 billion (Rs 17,200 crore). The acquisition will create one of India's largest integrated renewable energy platforms.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Capacity Boost

The acquisition will add around 5 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of contracted renewable energy capacity to ABRen's portfolio. This includes 3.3 GWp of operational assets and 1.7 GWp currently under construction.

After the deal, ABRen's total renewable energy portfolio will rise to about 9.3 GWp, bringing it close to its 10 GWp target ahead of schedule.

Funding Plan

The acquisition values Sprng Energy at an enterprise value of Rs 17,200 crore. The final amount payable to Shell will be adjusted for debt, cash and other agreed financial items.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of debt and equity from Grasim Industries and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock.

Growth Strategy

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the acquisition reflects the group's long-term commitment to India's energy transition and clean power growth.

He said combining the two businesses creates a diversified renewable energy platform with a strong development pipeline and positions the company to scale beyond 20 GWp over the coming years.

Future Outlook

Aryaman Vikram Birla said the acquisition significantly strengthens ABRen's renewable business by adding high-quality assets, reliable customers and stable contracted cash flows.

Business Head Jayant Dua said the combined platform will improve project execution, engineering, procurement and asset management capabilities. He added that the company's immediate priority will be to ensure uninterrupted clean power supply to customers while expanding its renewable energy business across India.