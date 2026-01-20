 Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion

Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion

Cisco President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasized India's strategic importance as the company's largest employee base outside the US. Highlighting strong growth, the Chennai manufacturing facility launched last year, and robust public-private partnerships, Patel affirmed Cisco's commitment to ongoing investment in India.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Davos: Tech giant Cisco sees India as a strategically very important market and will continue to invest there, its senior executive Jeetu Patel has said. Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the company's President and Chief Product Officer said India accounts for the largest concentration of its people outside the US.

Read Also
Cisco CEO meets PM Modi to talk about boosting local manufacturing and exports from India
article-image

"Going ahead, India is a very strategic region for us and we have experienced tremendous amounts of growth over there," he said. "We continue to make sure that we actually are moving our manufacturing in some cases also there," he said, while giving an example of the Chennai facility that was launched about a year ago. "So, I think that India is a very strategic part of the world for us and we want to continue to keep investing in India," he said.

Patel said there's a very strong public private partnership culture in the country and Cisco has been very fortunate to work with the administration over there. "Our goal is to continue to keep serving the best technologies that America produces,so that they can have the best ability for generating tokens for AI," he said. Cisco works with a multitude of different industries in India and it wants us to continue to do that, he said. "It's one of our most strategic regions as we move forward," said Patel who frequently visits India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly Again As CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Adopt Address
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly Again As CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Adopt Address
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu Ketu; New Releases Crash On Monday
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu Ketu; New Releases Crash On Monday
Pune Court Denies Bail To Drunk Driver Accused In Valet’s Death Case After Restaurant Parking Crash
Pune Court Denies Bail To Drunk Driver Accused In Valet’s Death Case After Restaurant Parking Crash

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing...
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing...
Ola Electric Shares Fall For 10th Straight Session, Stock Down 78% From Peak
Ola Electric Shares Fall For 10th Straight Session, Stock Down 78% From Peak
Finance Ministry Highlights Key Tax Reforms & Progress From Budget 2025 Ahead Of Union Budget...
Finance Ministry Highlights Key Tax Reforms & Progress From Budget 2025 Ahead Of Union Budget...
Silver Soars To All-Time High $94.74 Amid US-Europe Tariff Clash Over Greenland, Gold At $4,689 Peak
Silver Soars To All-Time High $94.74 Amid US-Europe Tariff Clash Over Greenland, Gold At $4,689 Peak
Shadowfax Raises ₹856 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of ₹1,907 Crore IPO, Subscription Opens...
Shadowfax Raises ₹856 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of ₹1,907 Crore IPO, Subscription Opens...