Cipla launches Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device

Cipla Limited, announced the launch of Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device, via an exchange filing.

This state-of-the-art device offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.

The device is CE IVD approved, which means it has been approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive and thus provides reliable testing solutions.

With entry in these new segments, Cipla has expanded its product offerings for diagnostics laboratories and aims to bridge the current gap in the diagnostic ecosystem in India by providing reliable and accurate tests at affordable prices.

Cippoint – an immunofluorescence based quantitative analyser, will allow healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes, thus enabling a faster clinical decision-making process.

Cippoint has an automated system and user-friendly interface which can be used even in rural areas, mobile vans, and remote areas with limited infrastructure.

Cippoint aims to enable smaller healthcare establishments provide an accurate point-of-care testing experience, ultimately improving patient health outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, CEO of One India Business, Mr. Achin Gupta said, “Cipla has always been at the forefront of addressing the global diseases burden. We are actively working towards delivering innovative solutions that enable prompt and effective diagnosis, thereby plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem. This development further strengthens our vision of supporting patients across the healthcare continuum.”

