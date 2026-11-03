Choice International Q2 FY27 Earnings Put Profit Growth And Bonus Shares In Focus, Net Profit Reaches ₹69.47 Crore With 23% Rise As Board Unveils 1:1 Bonus Proposal

Choice International |

Mumbai: Choice International Limited reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹69.47 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with approximately ₹56.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Mumbai-based financial services company's total income increased 33.4 per cent to ₹379 crore from ₹284.1 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing dated November 2. The company's board also recommended issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to shareholder approval.

EBITDA Rises 32% Year-On-Year

Choice International reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹130.63 crore during the September quarter, representing an increase of approximately 32 per cent from ₹99 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin stood at 34.47 per cent, compared with 34.84 per cent in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax increased 26.1 per cent to ₹93.8 crore, while the PAT margin declined to 18.33 per cent from 19.88 per cent.

Revenue From Operations Increases 36%

Revenue from operations rose 35.9 per cent to ₹372.9 crore from ₹274.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Other income declined to ₹6.2 crore from ₹9.7 crore, while total expenses increased 36 per cent to ₹285.2 crore.

Broking Business Records Growth

Choice International added 1.73 lakh demat accounts during the quarter, taking its total to 13.78 lakh, representing 14 per cent year-on-year growth. Client assets under custody stood at ₹66,300 crore, while the margin trading facility book reached ₹463 crore. Following the quarter-end, Choice Equity Broking received ₹900 crore from South Korea's NH Investment & Securities to support business expansion.

Advisory And Lending Businesses

The company's government advisory business reported an order book of ₹710 crore. Its investment banking pipeline comprised 24 IPO mandates involving estimated fundraising of ₹6,210 crore. The NBFC loan book stood at ₹935 crore.

Management Highlights Business Expansion

Managing Director Kamal Poddar said the company's quarterly performance reflected its strategy of building complementary financial services businesses. He highlighted the ₹900 crore investment by NH Group as an important development supporting expansion across broking, wealth management and other financial services.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.