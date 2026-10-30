Asian Energy Services Reports H1FY27 Revenue At ₹537.9 Crore, EBITDA Up 148%; NCLT Approves Oilmax Merger

Asian Energy Services |

Mumbai: Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) on Friday reported a 148% year-on-year (YoY) growth in H1FY27 revenue, reaching ₹537.9 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 1,697% YoY to ₹29.8 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026.

Quarterly Performance

The company's revenue for the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹266.7 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for H1FY27 was ₹52.3 crore, a 148% YoY increase.

Order Book

AESL's standalone order book was approximately ₹1,633 crore as of 30 September 2026. The company targets a longer-term revenue objective of around ₹3,000 crore by FY29/FY30.

Strategic Developments

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the Oilmax-AESL merger, with government in-principle approval also secured. Final government approval for the merger is pending, according to the company.

Oilmax Initiatives

Oilmax was awarded the GK Offshore Block under DSF Bid Round IV, marking its entry into offshore exploration and production. Oilmax also secured the Pakro Critical Mineral Mine, which contains vanadium and graphite resources.

Management Commentary

Kapil Garg, Managing Director of Asian Energy Services, said the company delivered a strong performance in H1FY27 with focused execution across business verticals. Sumit Maheshwari, Group CFO, stated that Q2FY27 reflected continued progress across businesses, with revenue increasing 161%, EBITDA 235%, and PAT 530% compared to Q2FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.