Escorts Kubota Net Profit Drops 21 Percent To Rs 255 Crore In September Quarter

Escorts Kubota |

Mumbai: Escorts Kubota Limited reported a 16.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone revenue from operations to ₹3,231.37 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹2,777.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The tractor and agricultural machinery manufacturer also recorded higher total income during the July-September 2026 quarter. However, its standalone net profit from continuing operations declined during the first half of the financial year.

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Escorts Kubota Q2 FY27 Revenue Grows 16.3%

According to the company's financial results, standalone revenue from operations increased by ₹453.95 crore compared with the year-ago quarter. Total standalone income rose 15.2 per cent to ₹3,354.26 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹2,911.03 crore in Q2 FY26. The figures indicate growth in the company's reported quarterly revenue and total income.

Escorts Kubota H1 FY27 Net Profit Declines 7.4%

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, Escorts Kubota reported standalone net profit from continuing operations of ₹642.38 crore, compared with ₹693.79 crore in the corresponding period last year. This represents a 7.4 per cent YoY decline, with profit falling by ₹51.41 crore during the six-month period.

Half-Year Revenue Jumps 21.9%

Standalone revenue from operations for H1 FY27 increased 21.9 per cent to ₹6,410.27 crore, compared with ₹5,260.78 crore in H1 FY26. The company's half-year revenue rose by ₹1,149.49 crore, even as profit from continuing operations registered a decline.

Escorts Kubota Financial Results: Key Highlights

The reported figures show stronger revenue performance during both Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27, alongside lower half-year profitability. Although the supplied information indicates a decline in quarterly net profit, it does not provide Q2 profit figures for either year. Therefore, the exact quarterly profit movement cannot be independently calculated.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.