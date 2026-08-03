Escorts Kubota Consolidated Net Profit Falls To ₹385.93 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹385.93 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, a decline of 72.33% compared to ₹1,397.10 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose to ₹3,207.55 crore, up from ₹2,500.05 crore year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹3,415.39 crore, an increase from ₹2,656.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses also rose to ₹2,923.25 crore from ₹2,242.22 crore in the previous year's first quarter.

Exceptional Items Impact

The previous year's Q1 (quarter ended 30 June 2025) included an exceptional gain of ₹75.99 crore from the sale of land and buildings. This one-time gain impacts the comparability of the profit figures year-on-year.

New Solar SPV Approved

The Board approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as a private limited company for solar power generation. The SPV will meet the company's captive power consumption needs, with an overall capital commitment not exceeding ₹3.80 crore.

Management Appointments

Vicky Chauhan has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective 18 August 2026. He replaces Arvind Kumar, who resigned from the position effective from the closing business hours of 17 August 2026.

Statutory Auditors

The Board approved the appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP as the new Statutory Auditors for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. Their term will commence from the conclusion of the 81st Annual General Meeting in 2027 and conclude at the 86th Annual General Meeting in 2032. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP will continue to serve until the 81st AGM in 2027.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.