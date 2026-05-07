Escorts Kubota Q4 Profit Rises 28% To ₹325 Crore; FY26 Earnings Boosted By Railway Business Sale

Mumbai: Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a 29.6 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rupees 324.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 250.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 21.4 percent to Rupees 2,950.7 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 2,430.3 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequentially revenue declined from Rupees 3,261.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 433.8 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 331.3 crore a year ago.

The company’s total income during the quarter increased to Rupees 3,072 crore from Rupees 2,561.9 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose to Rupees 2,638.2 crore from Rupees 2,203.6 crore in Q4 FY25, led by higher raw material consumption and inventory-related adjustments. Cost of materials consumed climbed to Rupees 1,889.9 crore from Rupees 1,281.3 crore a year earlier, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 207.9 crore from Rupees 198.5 crore. Depreciation expenses for the quarter stood at Rupees 68.5 crore against Rupees 61.5 crore last year.

Agri Machinery Segment Leads Quarterly Performance

The agri machinery products segment remained the company’s largest contributor, generating revenue of Rupees 2,395.7 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 1,974.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Construction equipment revenue rose to Rupees 556.5 crore from Rupees 453.9 crore. Segment profit from agri machinery products increased to Rupees 269.9 crore from Rupees 225.4 crore, while construction equipment segment profit stood at Rupees 70.5 crore against Rupees 41.2 crore a year ago.

Sequential profitability moderated during the quarter as the company did not record any exceptional gains in Q4, compared with an exceptional labour code-related expense of Rupees 52.5 crore recognised in Q3 FY26. Finance costs remained low at Rupees 5 crore during the quarter, while earnings per share stood at Rupees 29.52 compared with Rupees 22.79 in Q4 FY25.

FY26 Profit Crosses Rupees 2,400 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Escorts Kubota posted standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 11,472.8 crore, up from Rupees 10,187 crore in FY25. Annual net profit more than doubled to Rupees 2,408.6 crore from Rupees 1,249.3 crore in the previous year. The sharp increase was aided by a Rupees 1,004.4 crore post-tax gain from the transfer of the railway equipment business to Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd during the June quarter.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 33 per equity share for FY26. Including the interim dividend of Rupees 18 per share declared earlier, the total dividend payout for FY26 stood at Rupees 51 per equity share.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on audited FY26 financial results and disclosures filed by Escorts Kubota Ltd and does not constitute investment advice.