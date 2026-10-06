UP Farmers Can Apply For Agricultural Machinery Subsidy From October 7, Drones & Custom Hiring Centres Covered | File Pic

Lucknow, October 6: Yogi Government will give a gift to 'Annadata Kisan' on Dussehra. As a gift, farmers in the state will receive agricultural machinery at a subsidy. For this, farmers must apply at www.agriculture.up.gov.in from October 7 to 20.

Joint Director of Agriculture (Engineering) Balram Verma stated that under the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization scheme under the National Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, operated by the department, subsidies will be provided for 2166 agricultural machines. Under the Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue, the department will provide subsidies for 1755 agricultural machines, as well as agricultural machines and plant protection equipment under other schemes.

Subsidy will be provided for Custom Hiring Centers and Farm Machinery Banks (10-10 lakh), farmer drones and other individual agricultural machines. Meanwhile, under crop residue management, farmers will be able to apply for individual agricultural machines and Custom Hiring Centers (30 lakh); under the Accelerated Maize Development Program, for maize shellers and millet parlors; under the Pest and Disease Control Scheme, for plant protection equipment; and under the CDP scheme, for agricultural machinery.

He said machine booking and district-wise applications will be made at www.agriculture.up.gov.in. Farmers can apply online by clicking on "Yantra Booking Prarambh" under Kisan Corner on this link. You can also find complete details on machine booking, the subsidy process, and other information here.