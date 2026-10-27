LTM Announces Up To ₹830 Crore Strategic Deal With International Banking And Financial Services Firm, Two-Year Term

LTM |

Mumbai: LTM Ltd announced on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, that it has secured a strategic engagement with a large global banking and financial services firm. The deal, which is already underway, has a potential value of up to USD 100 million (approximately ₹830 crore).

Read Also LTM Launches BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ With Rubrik For Secure AI Adoption

Engagement Details

The engagement is for an initial period of two years, with an option to extend for an additional year. LTM will serve as a preferred partner for consolidating and delivering strategic technology requirements across wealth management, personal banking, and global functions.

Scope of Services

The company will utilise its banking domain expertise, engineering capabilities, and global delivery network to support the client's technology transformation. This includes enhancing productivity, accelerating modernisation, and scaling AI-infused delivery.

Read Also LTM Clients PHINIA, Carrier Receive ISG Paragon Awards North America 2026

Company Profile

LTM, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, provides AI-centric global technology services. It operates across 40 countries and employs over 88,000 people. Angna Arora is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.