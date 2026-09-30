LTM Clients PHINIA, Carrier Receive ISG Paragon Awards North America 2026

PHINIA |

Mumbai: LTM, a global technology services company, announced on 30 September 2026, that its clients PHINIA and Carrier were recognised at the ISG Paragon Awards North America 2026. LTM received recognition in the Excellence category for its work with PHINIA and in the Transformation category for its work with Carrier.

About the Awards

The ISG Paragon Awards acknowledge enterprise-provider partnerships that utilise technology, innovation, and new operating models to achieve measurable business impact. The awards highlight LTM's capability to assist global enterprises in accelerating transformation through industry expertise, technology innovation, and execution excellence.

Carrier Partnership

Carrier, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, partnered with LTM to establish an enterprise-wide Application Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Application Portfolio Rationalisation (APR) capability. This was powered by SAP LeanIX and aimed to address a fragmented technology landscape and siloed operating functions.

Outcomes for Carrier

The initiative integrated data from ServiceNow, Apptio Cloudability, procurement, and operational systems to develop a standardised cost model and executive decision-support dashboards. This enhanced financial transparency, strengthened portfolio governance, and improved strategic decision-making across Carrier's application estate of over 2,000 applications.

PHINIA Transformation

LTM assisted PHINIA, a global automotive and industrial manufacturer, in transforming its IT operations. The transformation focused on observability, automation, AI-driven support, and infrastructure modernisation.

Results for PHINIA

By implementing LogicMonitor observability, a cross-trained Command Center, CMDB optimisation, FinOps practices, and application modernisation, PHINIA reduced incident resolution times and improved service stability. The company also accelerated infrastructure provisioning and lowered operating costs.

Management Statement

Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM, said the recognitions reflect the power of strong client partnerships and a shared commitment to transformation. He added that LTM is proud to work alongside PHINIA and Carrier to deliver measurable business outcomes through technology-led innovation and operational excellence.

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