NFDC & LTM Launch CinemAI Hackathon; Over 180 Participants Compete In 48-Hour AI Filmmaking Challenge At MIFF 2026 | File Pic (Representative Picture)

Mumbai: National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) along with LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, has launched the CinemAI Hackathon, a 48-hour AI filmmaking challenge that commenced alongside the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) and has attracted over 180 registrations from filmmakers, storytellers, technologists and content creators across India.

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Designed to explore the intersection of cinema and artificial intelligence, the hackathon - spearheaded by LTM BlueVerse CraftStudio - challenges participants to create original short films using AI-powered tools across various stages of the filmmaking process." This year's theme, "Mumbai Through a Thousand Eyes," encourages creators to interpret the city through diverse perspectives shaped by memory, imagination and lived experiences.



Participants have been tasked with creating films between 90 and 120 seconds in duration, showcasing innovative storytelling approaches while leveraging emerging technologies.



Following the completion of the challenge, a jury screening will be held on June 18, where the top 10 films will be shortlisted. All 10 selected films will subsequently be showcased during a public screening at MIFF on June 20, offering festival audiences a glimpse into the future of AI-driven storytelling.

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The winning team will receive a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh along with a certificate, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹1 lakh and a certificate. The remaining eight shortlisted teams will receive certificates in recognition of their achievement.



Speaking about the initiative, Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, "Cinema has always evolved alongside technology, and AI represents the next frontier in storytelling. Through CinemAI, MIFF is creating a platform where filmmakers and innovators can experiment, collaborate and discover new creative possibilities. The enthusiastic response from participants demonstrates the growing curiosity around the role of AI in the future of cinema."





Sujay Sen, Chief Creative Officer and Global Head, Interactive, LTM said: "At LTM, we believe the future of storytelling lies at the confluence of human creativity and technology. The AI Cinema Hackathon at MIFF2026 is our invitation to India's filmmakers to lead that shift, not just witness it. We are proud to debut at MIFF, and to deepen a journey we have been on with NFDC - towards creating a platform that nurtures innovation and brings the magic of AI to India’s creative economy”



With more than 180 registrations and strong participation from creators across disciplines, the CinemAI Hackathon has emerged as one of the key highlights of MIFF 2026, reflecting the growing convergence of technology and cinematic expression.