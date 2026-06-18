Did Dhurandhar's Script Come From PMO? Rakesh Bedi Responds To Viral Claims

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi addressed one of the most talked-about rumours surrounding the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise - the claim that its script was written or influenced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Speaking at the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, Bedi not only reflected on his popular role in the spy-action franchise but also reacted to the speculation that has followed the films since their release.

The actor, who played Indian agent Jameel Jamali in the franchise, became one of the surprise highlights of the films. His character infiltrates Pakistan's political establishment and eventually rises to become a politician, with his true identity remaining hidden until the dramatic climax.

Rakesh Bedi on the PMO rumours

During the interaction, Bedi was asked about the long-standing claims that Dhurandhar was backed by the PMO or that its script originated there. The actor dismissed the speculation with humour.

"'Your b***ocks are very white'. Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). I said, 'Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?' No one could even think of something like that).”

How comedy found its way into Dhurandhar

Bedi also revealed that several humourous moments in the otherwise intense spy thriller were his suggestion. According to the actor, director Aditya Dhar was initially unsure about adding comic relief to such a serious story.

“When I read the script two or three times, I realised that this was a very tense film, not just tense, but intense too. Then I felt that, as an actor, because I naturally gravitate towards comedy and my mind tends to lean towards humour, I could see certain moments where we could sprinkle in a bit of comic relief. So I told Aditya, 'I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?' He replied, 'Rakesh ji, it's difficult to say right now. Let's see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.' Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well.”

About the franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. The first film released in December 2025, while its sequel arrived in March 2026.

Together, the two films have emerged as major box-office successes, collecting more than Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. The franchise follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, as he undertakes a dangerous mission in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network by infiltrating local society and politics.