Mumbai’s Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy Hosts Film Pedagogy Workshop For Teachers

The Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE) organised a Teacher’s Training Workshop with the theme “Film Pedagogy,” wherein the objective was to deliberate on ways in which film could be an important medium for teachers in their classes.

Workshop overview

The workshop was facilitated by Ms. Shweta Parakh, an entrepreneur and a filmmaker as well as the founder of Purple People Labs, who gave insights into the changing role of films as part of the educational process to primary and secondary school teachers alike.

Film pedagogy approach

The teachers were taught ways of incorporating the films into classroom discussion, using a special workbook that contained film-related exercises and questions intended to encourage socio-emotional development. There was an exploration of the possibilities that films provide when it comes to building critical thinking and fostering empathy in learners as well as helping them relate to topics that go beyond textbooks.

Teaching integration and approach

Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy, headed by Principal Rekha Anand, has steadily grown in its use of innovative and interdisciplinary approaches in teaching and learning.

The emphasis on holistic education under Principal Anand has significantly contributed to the inclusion of film-making as one of the subjects in the academy. “Every story has the power to teach. Every frame has the power to inspire,” said Principal Rekha Anand, underscoring the philosophy that guided the workshop.