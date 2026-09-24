‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ Opens Applications With ₹5-Crore Prize Pool For Technology Solutions Across States

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: The application process for the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ began on Wednesday, providing innovators from Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu an opportunity to showcase technology-driven solutions to challenges in public services and development.

Focus On Real-World Problems Across 10 Sectors

The initiative is being organised as a multi-state innovation challenge to encourage practical and technology-based solutions in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, women’s safety, urban development, environment, defence, artificial intelligence, education and employability. Applications will remain open until October 17, 2026.

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the challenge would provide a platform for innovative ideas that can address real-world problems rather than merely identify them. He said selected innovations would be considered for opportunities such as pilot projects, government procurement, incubation, investment and market access.

Individuals, students, student groups, researchers, professors, startups, MSMEs, companies, social organisations, educational and research institutions and other innovation teams can participate. The proposed innovation must fall under one of the 10 identified sectors.

The sectors are agriculture; law and order; women and child welfare; urban development; health and medical services; defence; sustainability, energy and climate; infrastructure and mobility; emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain; and education and employability.

The challenge will cover themes including climate-resilient agriculture, cyber fraud prevention, women’s safety, urban flood management, smart diagnostics, defence technology, renewable energy, traffic management, AI-based citizen services, Marathi-first AI, job matching and AI-based career guidance.

₹5 crore prize pool

A total prize pool of ₹5 crore has been earmarked across the 10 sectors. Five winners will be selected in each sector, with each winner receiving ₹10 lakh. Each sector will have one winner in the women’s category, one winner aged below 21 and three winners in the open category.

Around 200 innovations to reach final showcase

The organisers expect to receive between 1,500 and 2,000 applications. Following an initial eligibility check, the applications will undergo online expert assessment as well as technical and impact evaluation.

Around 20 finalists from each sector, or approximately 200 innovators in all, will subsequently be selected for the final showcase. Entries will be assessed on parameters including relevance of the problem, innovation, technological maturity, potential impact, scalability, implementation capability and the possibility of actual deployment in the participating states.

Independent experts, technical specialists and sector-specific juries will be involved in the evaluation process.

Special categories for women and youth

A separate category has been created for women innovators and innovators below 21 years of age in each of the 10 sectors. The organisers said this would provide a dedicated platform for women innovators, students and young researchers to present their ideas.

Final event in Nagpur on December 7

The final event will be held in Nagpur on December 7, 2026. Shortlisted participants will present and demonstrate their innovations before the jury, which will select the final winners.

Around 200 innovation stalls will be set up during the final exhibition, giving participants an opportunity to showcase their solutions to government representatives, industry, investors and incubators.

Lodha said the objective was not limited to awarding prizes but also to create an innovation ecosystem through which promising solutions could receive opportunities for pilot projects, government procurement, incubation, investment and access to markets.

Special job fair for women

A special employment fair for women will be organised as part of the Employment Mahakumbh to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at SNDT Women’s University on September 29. Around 600-700 women candidates are expected to participate.

Separate stalls of reputed companies will provide information on available positions, eligibility criteria, job profiles, salary ranges and recruitment procedures. Women candidates will also have an opportunity to interact directly with company representatives.

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