'Maharashtra Health Department To Intensify Thalassemia Screening And Awareness Drive Across State': Minister Meghana Sakore-Bordikar

Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore Bordikar | File Photo

Mumbai: Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghana Sakore-Bordikar has directed the health department to intensify awareness, timely screening and counselling to prevent thalassemia, a hereditary blood disorder.

Sankalp Week Held To Mark Campaign Anniversary

Sakore-Bordikar was speaking at a meeting held at Arogya Bhavan to review the progress of the ‘Ek Paul Thalassemia Muktikade’ (One Step Towards a Thalassemia-Free Future) campaign.

A ‘Sankalp Week’ was organised from May 1 to 8, 2026, to mark the first anniversary of the campaign. The initiative sought to generate wider public participation and create awareness about thalassemia prevention. Sakore-Bordikar directed officials to continue the campaign more effectively and accelerate preventive measures.

Awareness And Counselling Key To Prevention

She said thalassemia is a hereditary blood disorder and that awareness, timely screening and proper counselling are crucial for its prevention. The Public Health Department should make sustained efforts to provide information about the disorder to citizens, students, pregnant women and healthcare workers, she said.

Sakore-Bordikar pointed out that people with thalassemia minor may not necessarily show severe symptoms. However, when two people with thalassemia minor marry, the risk of their child developing thalassemia increases. She therefore stressed the importance of premarital screening, counselling and medical guidance.

She directed officials to conduct thalassemia screening, including HPLC/electrophoresis tests, blood donation camps, counselling for pregnant women, training for healthcare workers and awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

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She also called for screening and counselling of family members of thalassemia patients and ensuring that they receive appropriate medical guidance.

The minister said participation from all sections of society was necessary to reduce the impact of thalassemia through timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and preventive measures.

Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, Urban Health Services Commissioner Dr Sunil Bhokare, Director Dr Vijay Kandevad, Deputy Secretary Rajshree Sarang, State Coordinator Laxmikant Pimpalgaonkar and Chief Minister’s Office Coordinator Chetan Bhojkar attended the meeting. Deputy directors from all divisions of the Public Health Department participated through video conferencing.

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