LTM Launches BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ With Rubrik For Secure AI Adoption

AI Adoption | IANS

Mumbai: LTM Limited on Monday announced the launch of BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ, an offering designed to assist organisations in securely adopting and scaling agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The new solution combines Rubrik Agent Cloud with LTM's AI governance and managed services expertise.

Offering Details

The BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ allows organisations to monitor AI agents, establish guardrails, and rewind unintended agent actions across critical business environments. This is part of Rubrik’s Project Hourglass, involving LTM and other global systems integrators.

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Collaboration with Rubrik

LTM will partner with Rubrik, a security and AI operations company, to deliver Rubrik Agent Cloud for Anthropic's Claude Code to enterprise clients. This collaboration is expected to strengthen organisations' ability to adopt agentic systems with necessary security, governance, and resilience.

Management Commentary

Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer at Rubrik, said that with AI agents acting autonomously, enterprise security and resilience stakes are higher. He added that LTM is empowering organisations to move towards a proactive, secure framework, ensuring AI innovation at speed without compromising operational integrity.

Addressing AI Challenges

The BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ aims to address challenges in managing risk, accountability, and operational continuity as AI agents become embedded in enterprise operations. It provides continuous visibility into agent activity and enforces policy-driven controls.

Enhanced Explainability

The solution supports rapid restoration of systems, data, and configurations following unintended actions. By linking agent actions to prompts, plans, and tool interactions, it enhances explainability, auditability, and root-cause analysis.

Supporting Ecosystems

BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ supports major agent ecosystems, including Microsoft Copilot Studio, Salesforce Agentforce, Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic Claude, and custom-built frameworks.

Strategic Impact

Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer at LTM, stated that agentic AI is rapidly reshaping enterprise operations, but scaling adoption requires more than just deploying intelligent agents. He added that BlueVerse AgenTraceIQ helps enterprises transition from experimentation to trusted, production-scale AI operations.

Services Included

The offering also encompasses AI Resilience Assessments, Governance Framework Design, Deployment & Integration Services, and Managed Governance Operations. These services are designed to help organisations establish enterprise-ready operating models for agentic AI.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.