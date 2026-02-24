Chhattisgarh Presents ₹1.72 Lakh Crore ‘Sankalp’ Budget For FY27, ₹1.5 Lakh For Girls At 18 & Interest-Free Farm Loans Announced

Chhattisgarh presented a Rs 1.72 lakh crore FY27 “Sankalp” Budget. |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary presented a Rs 1.72 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27 in the Assembly, calling it the 'Sankalp' Budget. The plan focuses on farmers, women, youth, tribal areas and infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The government said the Budget aims to promote welfare, development and better public services across the state.

Big Push for Farmers

Farmers received major support in the new Budget. The government announced interest-free loans to reduce their financial burden. Funds have also been set aside under the Krishak Unnati Yojana.

There is support for natural farming, agricultural pumps and dairy development. These steps aim to increase farm income and improve rural livelihoods.

Rs 1.5 Lakh for Girls at 18

One of the biggest announcements was under the Rani Durgavati Scheme. The government will give Rs 1.5 lakh to every girl when she turns 18.

For women’s welfare, 250 Mahatari Sadans will be built with an allocation of Rs 75 crore.

In healthcare, a 200-bed Mother-Child Hospital will come up in Raipur’s Kalibari area. A district hospital in Chirmiri and another 200-bed hospital in Raipur were also announced.

Under the Shaheed Veernarayan Singh Ayushman Scheme, families can get treatment cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. The scheme has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore.

Focus on Security and Administration

To improve law and order, five new cyber police stations and 15 general police stations will be set up. More women’s police stations will also be opened.

Renovation work will be done at Telibandha police station in Raipur. Rs 3 crore has been allocated for a modern scene-of-crime unit.

Tourism, Culture and Sports

The government announced Rs 5 crore for the Shaktipeeth Yatra Yojana to develop a religious circuit. Sirpur will get Rs 36 crore for riverfront and meditation centre projects.

An MoU has been signed with FICCI to promote eco-tourism with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Electric vehicle subsidies will receive Rs 100 crore. A National Archery Academy and Sports Complex will be built in Naya Raipur with Rs 57 crore.

Education and Tribal Development

Two education cities will be developed in the Abujhmad-Jagargunda region. The government will build 22 Nalanda libraries with Rs 22 crore.

Hostels and schools for Scheduled Caste and OBC students will receive grants, including a 200-seat OBC girls’ hostel in Raipur.

Roads, Forests and Welfare

Forest conservation has been given Rs 930 crore, along with recruitment for 1,000 posts. Rs 11,000 crore will support sanctuary development.

For rural roads, Rs 1,700 crore has been set aside under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Other funds include Rs 1,400 crore for pensions, Rs 350 crore for the Mitanin Welfare Fund and Rs 200 crore for 36 roads under the Chief Minister’s Road Scheme.

The Chief Minister said the Budget will speed up development and support the vision of a prosperous and developed state.