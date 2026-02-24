Mumbai: Only 51% Of BMC’s Massive Civic Budget Spent So Far, Crores Lie Unused As Financial Year Nears End |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made a record provision of Rs 43,162 crore for civic amenities in its 2025–26 budget of Rs 74,427 crore, but with barely a month left for the financial year to end, only around 51 per cent of the allocated funds have actually been spent. The slow pace of expenditure has once again raised concerns over planning gaps and administrative delays during the ongoing period of bureaucratic rule.

Data available till January 31, 2026, shows that of the total capital expenditure provision of Rs 43,162 crore, the civic body has managed to spend only about Rs 22,425 crore, as reported by Marathi news portal, ESakal. Large portions of the remaining funds continue to lie idle in the BMC’s coffers, even as several key infrastructure and public service projects remain incomplete.

The budget, presented in February last year, had placed major emphasis on cement concrete roads, the Coastal Road project, sewage treatment plants and strengthening health infrastructure. However, officials admitted that a major portion of the funds earmarked for roads and bridges could not be utilised due to technical hurdles, tendering issues and procedural delays.

Several Works Still Pending

Despite heavy allocations to make Mumbai’s roads pothole-free, more than 45 per cent of road works are still pending. Action against contractors and repeated re-tendering processes have slowed execution on the ground. In the health department, nearly 60 per cent of the funds meant for upgrading suburban hospitals and procuring medicines remain unspent, according to the report. Similarly, in the education department, projects related to repairing municipal school buildings and setting up digital classrooms are stuck in the tendering stage.

Rush In March Raises Quality Concerns

With nearly 49 per cent of the budget still unspent, the civic administration is expected to fast-track works in March to utilise the remaining funds. However, activists have warned that the year-end rush to clear bills and complete projects could compromise quality. Social activist advocate Godfrey Pimenta cautioned that hurried execution at the end of the financial year often leads to substandard work, defeating the very purpose of the massive budgetary provisions.

