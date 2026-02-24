Mumbai: BMC Budget Likely To Hit Record ₹80,000 Crore, No New Taxes Expected: Report

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to touch an all-time high of nearly Rs 80,000 crore this year, surpassing last year’s outlay and marking the biggest budget ever for Asia’s richest municipal body. The civic budget will be presented on Wednesday, with the standing committee set to table it after the end of the four-year administrator’s rule.

Senior civic officials indicated that the rise in the budget size is largely driven by improved revenues, particularly an additional Rs 800 crore from property tax collections. According to a Hindustan Times report, officials said the budget typically grows by at least 5 per cent annually, making the Rs 80,000-crore mark almost inevitable this year. Importantly, no new taxes are expected to be announced.

Infrastructure Push Continues

The upcoming budget is likely to prioritise major infrastructure projects critical to Mumbai’s long-term growth. These include the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, the northern extension of the Coastal Road from Versova to Bhayandar and the long-pending Gargai Dam project aimed at strengthening the city’s water supply.

Apart from capital expenditure on infrastructure, revenue expenditure has also risen due to higher property tax inflows. Officials attributed this to automatic revisions linked to ready reckoner rates, stricter recovery mechanisms enforced this year and increased premium earnings from real estate projects.

Water Tariff Freeze Sparks Debate

Water tariffs have emerged as a sensitive issue within the civic administration. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde had earlier announced that water charges would remain stable, with the annual hike of up to 8 per cent being suspended. However, sections of the civic administration have expressed concern, noting that freezing water tariffs could lead to a revenue loss of around Rs 100 crore annually.

According to the report, a senior official from the hydraulic department said a proposal for the hike had already received administrative approval and was sent to the standing committee, but will now not be implemented. Water tariffs have not been revised since 2022, following the pandemic and ahead of civic elections. The ruling Mahayuti alliance had promised no increase in water charges for five years, a commitment reiterated by Tawde after assuming office.

Focus On Projects Like Gargai Dam

A major highlight of this year’s budget is expected to be the Gargai Dam project, estimated at Rs 3,000 crore. Located in Palghar district, the project involves building a 69-metre-high roller-compacted concrete dam to add around 440–450 million litres per day to Mumbai’s water supply. It also includes a 1.6–2.5 km tunnel connecting the dam to the Modak Sagar reservoir. The BMC is targeting completion by 2029, positioning the project as key to Mumbai’s future water security.

Overall, the record-sized budget signals an aggressive push on infrastructure and essential services, even as the civic body balances revenue concerns and political commitments after the recent municipal elections.

