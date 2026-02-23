 MP News: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kavita Patidar Hails Budget As Roadmap For Tribal Development
MP News: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kavita Patidar Hails Budget As Roadmap For Tribal Development

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MP Dr Patidar Hails Budget As Roadmap For Tribal Development | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): During a press conference Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kavita Patidar on Monday hailed the state government's Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, as a transformative roadmap for building a self-reliant state.

Dr. Patidar described the budget as a visionary document based on the "GYAN-II" model, designed to accelerate infrastructure, industrial growth and the holistic upliftment of the underprivileged, youth, farmers and women. She further stressed the government's firm commitment to tribal educational development.

BJP district president Mahant Nilesh Bharti gave information about district-specific developments including PM Mitra Park, the Indore-Dahod railway line and Dharnath Lok as hallmarks of regional progress.

The event was attended by BJP state secretary Jaideep Singh Patel, district general secretary Devendra Sonone and media officials Sanjay Sharma and Manoj Kavi.

article-image

