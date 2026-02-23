Indore News: Now, Passengers Can Find Luggage Trolley Directly Near Conveyor Belts At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the passengers at Indore Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will be able to find luggage trolleys directly near the conveyor belts in the arrival hall. The Airport management has started this news facility to help the passengers.

The new system has been implemented from Sunday.

Airport management has instructed the trolley management company to keep trolleys placed around the conveyor belts at all times.

As soon as a passenger takes a trolley, staff immediately replace it to ensure there is no shortage.

First airport to provide such facility

The Airport management said Indore has become the first airport in the country to provide this facility.

Staff members are deployed in the arrival hall throughout the day to make sure passengers do not face any inconvenience.

Earlier, passengers had to search for trolleys and bring them to the belt area. Now, they can directly pick up their luggage and place it on a trolley without any hassle.

Airport officials said the move is especially helpful for women, elderly passengers, and children.

Travel agents and passengers have appreciated the initiative, calling it a 'small but very useful change' that makes travel more comfortable.

Indore Airport continues to improve passenger facilities, giving priority to convenience and comfort.

Extra 200 seats added

Just 3 days ago, Indore airport added 200 extra seats in the terminal building to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

Airport authorities said the new seating arrangement will be implemented by April 2026. This will improve comfort during peak hours and make the waiting area more organised.

At present, the old terminal is being renovated at a cost of ₹41 crore and is nearing its final stage.