 Indore News: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport To Add 200 Extra Seats In Terminal To Accomodate High Footfall
Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport will add 200 seats by April 2026 to handle rising passenger traffic. The ₹41-crore renovation of the old terminal is nearing completion. Terminal-2 will operate ATR aircraft and increase annual capacity from 40 lakh to 50 lakh passengers. A new ₹492-crore terminal is also planned, boosting capacity to 1 crore passengers annually.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport To Add 200 Extra Seats In Terminal | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport will add 200 extra seats in the terminal building to accommodate increasing passenger numbers. 

Airport authorities said the new seating arrangement will be implemented by April 2026, improving comfort during peak hours and making the waiting area more organised.

At present, the old terminal is being renovated with an expenditure of ₹41 crore, and is nearing its final stage. 

The upgraded terminal covers 6k square meters which will offer additional facilities and increased capacity for passengers.

After Terminal-2 opens, 72-seater ATR aircraft will operate from there. This will ease the pressure on the main terminal. Currently, the airport handles around 100 daily flights, including 36 ATR planes.

Facilities at Terminal 2 

Terminal-2 will have 14 check-in counters, 3 boarding gates, 3 lounges, 2 conveyor belts, a food zone, and parking facilities, providing a better travel experience for passengers.

Currently, about 40 lakh passengers travel through the airport annually. After Terminal-2 opens, the capacity will rise to 50 lakh passengers per year. This will help reduce the crowding in the main terminal.

New terminal in talks 

Plans are also on for a new terminal at a cost of ₹492 crore, covering 82,000 square meters. Once completed, the airport’s total capacity will increase to 1 crore passengers per year.

