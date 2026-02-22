Indore New s: 156 Vultures Recorded On Final Day; White-Rumped, Red-Headed, Long-Billed Species Absent

Indore News: Day 2 Of Vulture Census Sees 56% Jump, Count Reaches 151 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 156 vultures were recorded on the final day (on Sunday) of biannual Vulture census (2025 - 26) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore Forest Division

Out of these, 155 were Egyptian Vultures and one was a Chamar vulture.

However, the absence of White-rumped, Red-headed and Long-billed vultures were not recorded which has raised serious concerns among wildlife experts.

Choral range becomes primary habitat

Choral Range once again emerged as the primary habitat. It hosts 138 of the 156 birds.

The number of smaller birds recorded were as follows: Indore (9), Manpur (6) and Mhow (3).

The heavy concentration in Choral suggests better ecological stability in the region.

However, urbanisation and habitat fragmentation in other areas are said to be contributing to the decline of species diversity.

Over the 3-day survey, Egyptian Vultures remained the dominant species, while other vultures were completely absent.

On Day 1, 97 vultures were recorded, with Choral accounting for nearly 92% of sightings. The count rose sharply to 151 on Day 2, before reaching a final tally of 156.

While Egyptian Vultures play an important ecological role, the absence of White-rumped, Red-headed and Long-billed vultures is significant.

Role of each species in maintaining environmental balance:

White-rumped Vulture: Feeds on large carcasses, helping quickly remove dead animals and limit the spread of disease.

Red-headed Vulture: Prefers carcasses in forested and hilly areas, preventing the build-up of decomposing matter in remote zones.

Long-billed Vulture: Consumes meat scraps and bones, completing nutrient recycling that supports vegetation and wildlife.

Without these species, carcass decomposition slows, disease risks may increase, and ecosystem stability weakens. The dominance of Egyptian Vultures, though positive, cannot fully replace the ecological roles of the missing species.

Census data worrisome

The census data highlights a worrying trend:

2016: 284 vultures

2019: 97

2021: 117

2023: 114

January 2025: 86

February 2026 (final): 156

Although the latest figures show a significant rise compared to January 2025, the overall population remains nearly 66% below 2016 levels.

According to experts, the prolonged decline is attributed to habitat loss, environmental pressures and slow recovery rates among critically endangered species.

The latest census underscores an urgent need for focused conservation efforts to restore species diversity and ensure the long-term ecological health of the region.