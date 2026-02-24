Maharashtra Budget Session: Opposition Protests Outside Assembly Over Corruption Allegations Against FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal - VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed heated scenes on Tuesday during the Budget Session as Opposition legislators staged a protest over corruption allegations against Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, along with other Opposition MLAs, raised slogans outside the House, holding placards accusing Zirwal of corruption and demanding his immediate resignation. A video of the protest has since surfaced online, showing Opposition members protesting ahead of the proceedings to press their demand.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Opposition protests in the Maharashtra Assembly during the Budget Session over corruption allegations against Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal.



ACB Raid & Arrest Trigger Row

The protest follows an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) operation at Mantralaya around 10 days ago. During the trap, an FDA clerk, Rajendra Dherange, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 35,000 as part of a demanded bribe. The action was initiated based on complaints received by the ACB.

At the time of the raid, Minister Zirwal was reportedly in New Delhi. Following the incident, Zirwal relieved his private secretary, Dr Ramdas Gade, after his name allegedly surfaced in a video linked to the sting operation. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the private secretary’s role in the case.

Opposition Steps Up Pressure

On the eve of the Budget Session, Opposition parties had demanded Zirwal’s resignation, alleging moral responsibility in the matter. They also raised questions over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, criticising the government’s response. The absence of senior leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) at the Opposition meeting also drew attention.

CM Fadnavis Defends Minister

Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that no evidence has emerged against Minister Zirwal so far. Speaking after a customary tea meeting and Cabinet discussions ahead of the Budget Session, Fadnavis said the investigation remains limited to individuals directly implicated.

“The clerk demanded money, and once he was caught, action was initiated. Subsequently, his superior officers were also acted against, which led to the transfer of the private secretary. However, Minister Narhari Zirwal’s name has not appeared in any official records, conversations, or evidence. Had it surfaced, we would have sought his resignation,” Fadnavis said.

As the Budget Session continues, the issue is expected to keep the political temperature high, with the Opposition insisting on accountability and the government maintaining that due process must prevail.

