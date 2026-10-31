Chemkart India Reports Robust H1 FY27 With 118% Rise In Consolidated Profit Before Tax And 99% Revenue Growth

Chemkart India |

Mumbai: Chemkart India Ltd on Friday, 30 October 2026, announced its consolidated financial results for the half year ended 30 September 2026, with profit before tax (PBT) rising to ₹30.11 crore, an increase of 118.1% compared to ₹13.81 crore in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for H1 FY27 stood at ₹205.87 crore, up 99.4% from ₹103.23 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated profit after tax attributable to the group increased to ₹22.56 crore, a 122.2% rise from ₹10.15 crore in H1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for H1 FY27 was ₹18.65, compared to ₹9.50 in H1 FY26. The consolidated PAT margin improved to approximately 11.0% from 9.8% in the previous year.

Consolidated Net Worth

The consolidated net worth of Chemkart India rose to ₹152.28 crore as of 30 September 2026, an increase of 17.4% from ₹129.73 crore at 31 March 2026. This increase primarily reflects retained profits for the period.

Operational Highlights

Consolidated total assets increased to ₹218.52 crore as of 30 September 2026, up from ₹157.08 crore at 31 March 2026. Inventory also increased to ₹43.77 crore from ₹34.73 crore, a 26.0% rise, driven by higher trading activity and working capital deployment.

Cash Flow Position

Consolidated operating cash flow was negative ₹18.70 crore in H1 FY27, largely due to increased trade receivables, inventories, and other working capital deployment. Consolidated investing cash outflow was ₹3.02 crore, while financing inflows amounted to ₹16.10 crore. Closing consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹33.02 crore.

IPO Proceeds Utilisation

As of 30 September 2026, Chemkart India has utilised ₹9.68 crore of the ₹34.68 crore allocated for setting up a new manufacturing facility. The company has fully utilised ₹20.00 crore for repayment of borrowings and ₹9.80 crore for general corporate purposes and IPO issue expenses. A balance of ₹24.99 crore remains unutilised for the manufacturing facility.

Manufacturing Facility Progress

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Easy Raw Materials Private Limited (ERMPL), is developing a greenfield manufacturing facility at JNPA Special Economic Zone, Maharashtra. As of 30 September 2026, consolidated capital work-in-progress for the facility stood at ₹9.57 crore, up from ₹4.87 crore at 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.