Anthropic Files S-1 With SEC For Proposed IPO, Plans Nasdaq Listing under 'ANT' |

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering, the company said in an announcement on October 26.

Listing plans

Anthropic, PBC filed the paperwork on Form S-1 for the proposed sale of its Class A common stock. The company intends to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker "ANT." It has not yet decided how many shares it will offer or at what price range.

What the filing does and doesn't allow

The registration statement has been filed but has not yet become effective, the company noted. Until it does, the securities cannot be sold and no offers to buy can be accepted. Anthropic stressed that its announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy, and that any offering will be made only through a prospectus.

Underwriters

Copies of the preliminary prospectus, once available, can be requested from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. The announcement lists contact details for both banks' prospectus departments.

Background: confidential filing in June

The latest step follows a confidential submission made earlier this year. According to NPR, Anthropic said on June 1 that it had "confidentially submitted" a draft registration statement with the SEC, a move that gave it the option to go public after the regulator completed its review. The company said at the time that the timing of any offering would depend on market conditions and other factors.

Valuation

Ahead of that June filing, Anthropic reported a valuation of $965 billion after raising $65 billion in funding. NPR noted that the figure put the company ahead of OpenAI, which said in March it was worth $852 billion after a recent funding round.

Race to public markets

Anthropic's move comes amid a wave of expected mega-listings by AI and technology companies. Analysts at Wedbush Securities said after the June announcement that it represented an "opening of the floodgates" for a long-dormant IPO market. NPR reported that Elon Musk's SpaceX had filed financial information for its own IPO in late May. Shacknews, meanwhile, noted that once public, Anthropic will report quarterly earnings, share forecasts and answer to investors.