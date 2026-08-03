Chavda Infra Board Recommends Bonus Shares & Dividend, Company Secures ₹89.45 Crore Adani Shantigram Construction Contract

Chavda Infra recommended bonus shares and a dividend after FY26 revenue rose 22.6 percent. |

Ahmedabad: Chavda Infra Limited has announced that its board has recommended issuing bonus equity shares and declaring a dividend, subject to shareholders’, statutory and regulatory approvals.

The company, however, did not disclose the proposed bonus ratio, dividend amount or record dates in its announcement. Further details are expected after the necessary approvals.

Major Contract

Chavda Infra recently secured a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 89.45 crore from ADI Shantigram Abode LLP.

The contract covers construction of the core and shell of a proposed residential high-rise building at Adani Shantigram Township in Ahmedabad. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

The company said the latest order strengthens its portfolio of premium construction projects and demonstrates clients’ confidence in its engineering, execution and project delivery capabilities.

Revenue Growth

Chavda Infra reported revenue from operations of Rs 320.6 crore in FY26, representing growth of 22.6 percent over the previous financial year.

Revenue during the fourth quarter increased 49.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 167.6 crore, supported by stronger project activity and improved execution.

The company said it maintained growth despite pressure from rising input costs, labour migration, geopolitical uncertainty and adverse weather conditions.

Execution Push

During FY26, Chavda Infra completed and handed over several projects, including Avani Aayam, Abhishek, Rajshree Regalia, Mondeal One, Rajul Greens and the Manali Redevelopment projects.

The company also invested in advanced aluminium formwork systems. These systems are expected to improve construction efficiency, accelerate project delivery and strengthen execution quality across large-scale and high-rise developments.

Chavda Infra has also started the process of obtaining an AA+ contractor classification. The proposed certification could improve its eligibility to bid for larger infrastructure and institutional contracts.

Managing Director Maheshkumar Chavda said the company remained focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, quality construction and sustainable value creation.

The promoter group has also confirmed that its shareholding has no encumbrance, which the company said reflects its focus on corporate governance.

Chavda Infra said the proposed bonus shares and dividend demonstrate its commitment to sharing growth with shareholders while continuing to expand its construction portfolio and execution capabilities.