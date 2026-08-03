Kansai Nerolac Paints Net Profit Rises 6% To ₹228.41 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited on Monday announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹228.41 crore. This marks a 6% increase compared to ₹215.59 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹2,373.59 crore, a 9.8% rise from ₹2,162.03 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Total comprehensive income for the period increased by 6% to ₹228.48 crore, up from ₹215.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expense Details

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were ₹2,116.07 crore, compared to ₹1,919.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of materials consumed increased to ₹1,516.48 crore from ₹1,176 crore.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) after exceptional items for the quarter was ₹2.86, compared to ₹2.73 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹2.86 from ₹2.73 in the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Pravin Chaudhari, Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints, noted that demand in both decorative and industrial segments was healthy despite the prevailing geo-political situation. He said demand was further helped by the late arrival of the monsoon.

Operational Outlook

Chaudhari stated that demand for the company’s products was good in the decorative segment and better than the market in automotive, supported by various initiatives. Performance coatings also registered strong growth.

Market Conditions

The company reported that the West Asia geo-political situation caused supply chain disruptions and a significant increase in raw material prices. The rupee depreciated sharply against the dollar during this period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.