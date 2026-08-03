Aastha Spintex Secures ₹51.46 Crore Falcon Yarns Orders, Board Approves 1:1 Bonus And Fabric Expansion

Aastha Spintex announced Rs 51.46 crore Falcon Yarns orders. |

Halvad: Aastha Spintex Limited has announced a cumulative order book of approximately Rs 51.46 crore for its recently acquired company, Falcon Yarns Private Limited. The orders are scheduled for execution between August and October 2026.

The confirmed order book includes 38 orders for 17.35 lakh kg of cotton yarn from more than 10 domestic clients. According to the company, these orders represent around 20.62% of its FY25 revenue and provide strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Monthly Orders

Falcon Yarns has orders worth Rs 25.72 crore for August and Rs 24.42 crore for September. The remaining orders will be executed during October.

Customers include Fair Deal, Elkins Tradelinks, ACME Textile, Alexa Knitfab, Amit Export, Amita Yarn Fab, Ankita Export, Niya Textile, Sharvay Agronics and Ventex Textile.

A M Trading was added as a new customer during the period. Several existing clients also placed repeat orders, indicating continued demand for the company’s cotton yarn products.

Shareholder Rewards

The board approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, under which eligible shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every share held.

It also approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 100 crore to facilitate the bonus issue and support future capital requirements.

Additionally, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for FY26. The dividend remains subject to shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The record dates for the bonus issue and dividend will be announced after obtaining the required approvals.

Fabric Expansion

Aastha Spintex also approved its forward integration into grey fabric and other value-added fabric products under its proprietary brand.

The move follows the acquisition of Falcon Yarns, which increased annual spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT. Spindle capacity also rose from 25,920 to 61,824.

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The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 352 crore and net profit of Rs 23.8 crore for FY26. Management said its three-pillar strategy focuses on financial performance, shareholder rewards and integration from yarn manufacturing into fabrics.

Aastha Spintex said its expanded capacity, order visibility and entry into value-added products would support its long-term growth across the textile value chain.