Aastha Spintex Bags ₹76.78 Crore Orders For July–October 2026, Order Book Tops 21% Of FY25 Revenue

Aastha Spintex secured a ₹76.78 crore order book for July-October 2026. |

Ahmedabad: Aastha Spintex Ltd. has secured confirmed orders worth around Rs 76.78 crore for the four-month period from July to October 2026, giving the cotton yarn maker strong revenue visibility for the coming months.

The company said the order book is equivalent to more than 21 per cent of its FY25 revenue of around Rs 352 crore, reflecting steady demand from existing customers and better utilisation of its expanded manufacturing capacity.

According to the company, it has received 55 confirmed orders covering around 26.46 lakh kilograms of cotton yarn during the four-month period.

The monthly order pipeline includes Rs 24.45 crore worth of orders for July, Rs 20.78 crore for August, Rs 22.83 crore for September and Rs 8.72 crore for October.

Aastha Spintex said the orders include repeat business from long-term customers such as 7 Seas Impex, Texpert India Private Limited, Elkins Tradelinks and Niva Export. The company also added Sharvay Agronics LLP as a new customer, helping diversify its client base.

The company said the strong order inflow follows its acquisition of Falcon Texotube Private Ltd, which has significantly expanded its manufacturing capacity.

Following the acquisition, the company's installed spinning capacity has increased from 7,700 metric tonnes (MT) to 17,457 MT, while spindle capacity has risen from 25,920 to 61,824. The higher capacity is expected to help the company execute larger orders and serve more customers.

Commenting on the development, the company's management said the latest order book reflects the success of its post-Falcon growth strategy. It added that existing customers are increasing their purchases while new customers are also joining, and the expanded capacity is now translating into stronger business momentum.

The company believes the Falcon acquisition will improve manufacturing efficiency, strengthen its integrated operations and support long-term growth in the cotton yarn business.

Aastha Spintex has also reported strong financial growth over the past two years. Revenue increased from Rs 240 crore in FY23 to Rs 352 crore in FY25, while net profit rose from Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 23 crore during the same period.

The company was listed on the NSE and BSE on July 6, 2026, after raising Rs 170 crore through its initial public offering. The IPO proceeds will mainly be used for the Falcon acquisition, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.