Trident Limited Reports 12% Drop In Q4 FY26 Revenue, Net Profit Falls 24% YoY

Trident Limited reported a 12 percent decline in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,633 crore. |

Mumbai: Trident Limited reported a decline in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as weaker revenue from textile businesses weighed on profitability.

Revenue from operations fell 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,633 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,864 crore a year earlier.

Net profit declined 24 percent to Rs 102 crore compared with Rs 133 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 146 crore against Rs 172 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, Trident’s performance improved from Q3 FY26. Revenue rose 3.7 percent from Rs 1,574 crore, while net profit increased 131 percent from Rs 44.2 crore. Profit before tax also climbed sharply from Rs 61.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,507 crore compared with Rs 1,536 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1,712 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rs 322 crore from Rs 26 crore in Q4 FY25, while depreciation expenses remained elevated at Rs 697 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s yarn segment generated revenue of Rs 851 crore during the quarter, while towel revenue stood at Rs 601 crore. Bedsheet revenue came in at Rs 211 crore and paper and chemicals revenue rose to Rs 297 crore.

Segment profit improved in towels and paper businesses on a sequential basis, helping overall profitability recover from the previous quarter. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 0.20 compared with Rs 0.25 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined 4.1 percent to Rs 6,701 crore from Rs 6,987 crore in FY25. Annual net profit, however, increased 1.7 percent to Rs 377 crore from Rs 371 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 520 crore from Rs 475 crore. The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for FY27 and also approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.