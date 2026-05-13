Trescon Q4 Revenue Climbs 41% To ₹13.2 Crore, Slips Into Net Loss Amid Higher Costs

For the full financial year FY26, Trescon posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 42 crore compared with Rupees 9.3 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Trescon Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 2.1 crore in Q4 FY26 despite posting a strong 41 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rupees 13.2 crore. The company had posted a marginal net profit of Rupees 0.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, performance weakened as the company moved from a profit of Rupees 2.2 crore in Q3 FY26 to a loss in the March quarter, while revenue declined from Rupees 16.6 crore in the preceding quarter.

Expenses Rise Sharply In Q4

Total consolidated revenue stood at Rupees 14.1 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 10.2 crore in Q4 FY25. However, total expenses increased sharply to Rupees 15.2 crore from Rupees 10.2 crore a year ago, reflecting higher operating and finance-related costs. Purchase of stock-in-trade remained elevated at Rupees 10.3 crore, while finance costs surged to Rupees 40.7 lakh from Rupees 5.6 lakh in the year-ago period. Depreciation expenses also rose to Rupees 47 lakh against Rupees 12.6 lakh in Q4 FY25.

Sequential Performance Weakens

Compared with Q3 FY26, the company’s revenue from operations declined nearly 21 percent from Rupees 16.6 crore, while total revenue fell 18 percent sequentially. Total expenses rose 4.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 15.2 crore. Other expenses increased to Rupees 2.3 crore from Rupees 1.8 crore in the December quarter, while employee benefit expenses remained largely stable at Rupees 76 lakh. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rupees 1.1 crore during Q4 against a pre-tax profit of Rupees 2.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

FY26 Revenue Jumps Over Fourfold

For the full financial year FY26, Trescon posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 42 crore compared with Rupees 9.3 crore in FY25. Total consolidated revenue increased to Rupees 44.4 crore from Rupees 13.1 crore in the previous year. The company also narrowed its annual consolidated net loss to Rupees 96 lakh from Rupees 2.5 crore in FY25, indicating improvement in overall operational scale despite the weak March quarter. Diluted EPS improved to a negative Rupees 0.14 from a negative Rupees 0.35 in the previous year.

Restatement Note Highlighted

The company stated that FY25 comparative consolidated financial statements were restated under Ind AS-8 due to changes in accounting estimates and prior-period adjustments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and financial disclosures and should not be construed as investment advice.