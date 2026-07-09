Aastha Spintex To More Than Double Capacity, Falcon Yarns Deal Lifts Spinning Capacity To 17,457 MT

Mumbai: Aastha Spintex Ltd has announced the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd, a move that will more than double its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its position in India's cotton yarn industry. The company said the acquisition is part of its long-term growth strategy and will help it meet rising demand from customers in India and overseas.

Capacity Expansion

After the acquisition is completed, Aastha Spintex's annual spinning capacity will increase from 7,700 metric tonnes (MT) to 17,457 MT. Its spindle capacity will also rise sharply from 25,920 to 61,824.

Falcon Yarns operates a modern spinning facility in Gujarat with 35,904 installed spindles and an annual production capacity of 9,757 MT. The addition of this facility is expected to improve production scale and operational efficiency.

Management View

Commenting on the acquisition, Managing Director Divyang Jashwant Patel said the deal is an important step in building a larger and more efficient manufacturing platform. He said Falcon Yarns' modern facility complements the company's existing operations and will help it serve customers with better scale, quality and reliability while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Strong Financial Growth

The company has reported strong financial growth over the past two financial years. Revenue increased from Rs 240 crore in FY23 to Rs 352 crore in FY25, representing a 21.2 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Net profit rose from Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 23 crore during the same period, reflecting a 356 percent CAGR. Operating Profit Margin improved from 5.87 percent to 14.16 percent, while EBITDA margin increased from 6.05 percent to 14.45 percent, indicating better operational efficiency and cost management.

IPO-Funded Growth

Aastha Spintex was listed on the NSE and BSE on July 6, 2026, after raising Rs 170 crore through its initial public offering.

The company said part of the IPO proceeds will be used to fund the Falcon Yarns acquisition, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

It added that the expansion will strengthen its integrated manufacturing operations and support sustainable long-term growth.