Astral Limited Reports 24% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 20% In Q4 FY26

Astral Limited reported 24 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 2,088.5 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Astral Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,088.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up 24 percent from Rs 1,681.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit for the quarter rose 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 213.0 crore from Rs 178.1 crore.

Profit before tax increased 25 percent to Rs 296.6 crore. The company’s total income stood at Rs 2,105.8 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 36 percent from Rs 1,541.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit climbed 98 percent from Rs 107.7 crore. Total expenses rose to Rs 1,803.1 crore compared with Rs 1,390.2 crore in the previous quarter due to higher material costs, employee expenses and other operating costs.

Read Also Arihant Superstructures Reports 61% Decline In Q4 FY26 Net Profit

Astral reported exceptional items of Rs 6.1 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 16.5 crore in Q3 FY26. These included impairment charges and expected credit loss provisions. Tax expense stood at Rs 83.6 crore for the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The plumbing business remained the largest contributor to performance. Segment revenue from plumbing rose to Rs 1,534.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,226.6 crore a year ago. The paints and adhesives segment reported revenue of Rs 554.3 crore against Rs 454.8 crore last year.

Segment profit from plumbing increased to Rs 292.3 crore, while paints and adhesives profit declined to Rs 22.8 crore from Rs 41.4 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 7.93 each during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Astral’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 6,568.6 crore from Rs 5,832.4 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 3.0 percent to Rs 534.7 crore from Rs 518.9 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY26. During the year, the company acquired Al-Aziz Plastics Private Limited and increased stakes in subsidiaries including Seal IT Services and Astral Chemie.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.