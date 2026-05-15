Arihant Superstructures Reports 61% Decline In Q4 FY26 Net Profit

Arihant Superstructures Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹107.1 crore for Q4 FY26, down 29% from ₹150.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the company declined 61% year-on-year to ₹11.1 crore from ₹28.4 crore. Profit before tax stood at ₹17.7 crore compared with ₹42.1 crore in Q4 FY25. The company’s earnings were affected by lower revenue recognition during the quarter in its real estate projects.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations dropped 26% from ₹144.1 crore, while net profit declined 63% from ₹30.3 crore. Total expenses stood at ₹89.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against ₹99.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses and finance costs remained broadly stable sequentially, while lower operating revenue reduced profitability. Earnings per share fell to ₹0.24 from ₹0.66 in the previous quarter and ₹0.62 in the year-ago period. The company maintained positive profitability despite the softer quarterly performance.

What Drove The Numbers

The company stated that it operates in a single reportable segment of real estate development and construction. Total consolidated assets increased to ₹1,770 crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹1,580 crore a year earlier. Inventory rose to ₹1,449 crore compared with ₹723.5 crore last year, reflecting ongoing project execution and land development activity. Cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹14.5 crore at the end of FY26. During the quarter, the board also approved the appointment of Parth Chhajer and Bhavik Chhajer as Joint Managing Directors for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹650.9 crore from ₹495.0 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the company rose to ₹49.8 crore from ₹17.9 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased to ₹67.1 crore compared with ₹27.4 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.