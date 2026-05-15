GIC Housing Finance Reports 53% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26 |

GIC Housing Finance Limited reported consolidated net profit of ₹53.7 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 53% increase from ₹35.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹273.5 crore, marginally lower than ₹275.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased 14% year-on-year to ₹63.4 crore from ₹55.6 crore. Interest income remained largely stable at ₹269.1 crore during the quarter, reflecting steady housing loan activity.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, total income rose marginally from ₹272.7 crore, while net profit increased 23% from ₹43.7 crore. Profit before tax improved from ₹54.9 crore in the previous quarter. Finance costs declined to ₹168.4 crore from ₹172.9 crore in Q3 FY26, helping operating profitability. The company also reported a write-back in impairment of financial instruments during the quarter, compared with a provision charge in the previous year period. Earnings per share rose to ₹9.97 from ₹6.54 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers

The company’s loan book remained the core revenue contributor, with loans outstanding rising to ₹10,828 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹10,212 crore a year earlier. Gross Stage 3 ratio increased to 3.96% from 3.03% last year, while the provision coverage ratio improved sharply to 60.36% from 36.07%. Net profit margin expanded to 19.63% in Q4 FY26 from 12.76% a year ago. The company stated that revised expected credit loss calculations implemented from April 2025 increased provisions during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated total income declined marginally to ₹1,083 crore from ₹1,089 crore in FY25. Net profit stood at ₹154.8 crore compared with ₹160.4 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax declined to ₹159.2 crore from ₹206.7 crore. Total assets increased to ₹11,299 crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹10,775 crore a year earlier. The board recommended a dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.