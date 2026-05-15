Uttam Sugar Mills Reports 17% Revenue Decline In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 15%

Uttam Sugar Mills Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹470.1 crore for Q4 FY26, down 17% from ₹566.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income declined to ₹471.9 crore from ₹569.1 crore a year ago. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹54.7 crore, compared with ₹64.1 crore in Q4 FY25, while profit before tax declined to ₹73.6 crore from ₹87.7 crore. The company’s audited results were approved by the board on May 15, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations fell 9.8% from ₹521.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while total income also declined 9.8% from ₹523.3 crore. However, net profit increased 80% quarter-on-quarter from ₹30.4 crore, supported by lower inventory adjustments and improved operating performance. Finance costs rose to ₹13.0 crore from ₹6.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while employee benefit expenses remained largely stable at ₹32.3 crore. The company recorded an exceptional item impact of ₹1.4 crore related to labour code implementation during the quarter. Earnings per share stood at ₹14.36 compared with ₹17.26 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers

The sugar segment remained the largest contributor with quarterly revenue of ₹428.2 crore, while the distillery segment generated ₹173.3 crore and cogeneration contributed ₹51.8 crore. Distillery segment profit before finance cost increased sharply to ₹19.9 crore from ₹0.9 crore in Q3 FY26. The company also benefited from revised power tariffs notified by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, which increased FY26 revenue by ₹7.4 crore, including ₹6.7 crore relating to FY25 adjustments. The board recommended a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 19% to ₹2,202 crore from ₹1,846 crore in FY25. Total income increased to ₹2,210 crore from ₹1,854 crore. Net profit grew 17% to ₹100.6 crore compared with ₹85.8 crore in the previous financial year, while profit before tax rose to ₹135.3 crore from ₹118.0 crore. Total assets stood at ₹1,937 crore as of March 31, 2026. The company’s distillery business continued to support overall profitability during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.