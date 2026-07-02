Meera Industries Bags ₹7.95 Crore Order, DNB Textiles Expands BSY Yarn Capacity

Meera Industries has received a Rs 7.95 crore domestic order from DNB Textiles. |

Mumbai: Meera Industries Ltd announced on Thursday that it has secured a domestic order valued at Rs 7.95 crore from DNB Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Surat. The order is for a high-speed BSY yarn twisting and cop winding line.

Capacity Expansion

This order forms part of DNB Textiles' large-scale capacity expansion efforts in Surat. DNB Textiles is a fabric manufacturer.

Machine Configuration

The machines supplied by Meera Industries are designed for BSY filament twisted yarn production. These yarns are used in fabrics and various industrial applications.

Yarn Types

The twisting and winding line will process polyester, viscose, cotton, and blended yarns. Meera Industries specialises in high-speed two-for-one (TFO) twisting for high-twist yarns.

Execution Timeline

Meera Industries expects to complete the project in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27. The company will deliver the order as per agreed terms.

Textile Sector Outlook

Meera Industries noted that the Indian textile and value-added yarn ecosystem could benefit from improved export market access. This is driven by various trade agreements, including those with the UAE, Australia, and EFTA.

Surat's Role

Surat remains a key textile manufacturing hub in India. DNB Textiles' expansion reflects continued confidence in the sector's fundamentals, according to Meera Industries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.