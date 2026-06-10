Govt Adds 22 Firms To Textile PLI Scheme, Unlocking ₹12,822 Crore Investment

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The Government of India has approved 22 additional applicants under Round‑3 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles, bringing the total number of selected companies in this round to 96 and unlocking proposed investments exceeding ₹12,822 crore, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The newly approved firms are expected to invest ₹2,339.14 crore in manufacturing value‑added textile products, generate a combined turnover of ₹15,561.34 crore in notified segments, and create an estimated 36,217 jobs across the textile value chain.

With these additions, the cumulative committed investment under Round‑3 of the PLI scheme now stands at ₹12,822.67 crore, while projected turnover has reached ₹58,294.18 crore.

The companies approved under the latest tranche operate across key focus areas of the scheme, including man‑made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and technical textiles — sectors identified by the government as high‑growth with strong export potential.

These segments are central to the government’s strategy to position India as a global hub for manufacturing advanced textile products.

The Ministry of Textiles said the most recent approvals reflect sustained industry interest in the PLI scheme and are expected to enhance domestic production capabilities, boost manufacturing capacity and strengthen the competitiveness of India’s textile ecosystem.

The scheme aims to attract large‑scale investments in advanced textile value chains, spur employment and reduce dependence on imports for high‑value products.

Launched as part of the government’s broader efforts to promote self‑reliance and enhance India’s share in global textile markets, the PLI scheme offers financial incentives to eligible players based on incremental sales of manufactured products.

The scheme has been widely welcomed by industry stakeholders for its potential to spur innovation, expand export markets and generate quality jobs in sunrise segments of the textile sector.

Government officials said the continued participation of companies underscores confidence in India’s textile manufacturing opportunities and the country’s evolving policy framework to support industry growth.