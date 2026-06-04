Navi Mumbai To Become 'Recycle Hub' As NMMC Unveils POP, Textile Waste And Circular Economy Roadmap

NMMC officials and environmental experts discuss innovative recycling projects aimed at transforming Navi Mumbai into a sustainable waste management model | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, June 4: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the city into a 'Recycle Hub', with plans to promote large-scale recycling of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, textile waste, plastic alternatives and decentralised waste management systems through partnerships with research institutions and environmental organisations.

The initiatives were discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, who reviewed innovative solutions aimed at addressing urban environmental challenges and strengthening sustainable waste management practices across the city.

Commissioner calls for collective action

"Environmental sustainability cannot be achieved by the municipal administration alone. It requires active participation from researchers, institutions, industries and citizens. Navi Mumbai has the potential to emerge as a model city for recycling and circular economy practices, and we must work collectively to turn innovative ideas into practical solutions," Dr Shinde said.

A major focus of the meeting was the scientific management and recycling of POP idols. Experts from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, presented a pilot project for recovering and reusing POP from immersed idols.

The institute also showcased decentralised waste-processing technologies and proposed establishing a recycling facility in Navi Mumbai. Idol makers' associations expressed willingness to use recycled POP in manufacturing new idols, providing a potential sustainable solution to the long-standing issue of idol waste.

Innovative reuse models discussed

The meeting also explored innovative reuse models. Nuotera Foundation presented a concept for converting recycled POP into school furniture, including study tables, while seeking collaboration with the civic body for collection and reuse of immersed idols.

Project Mumbai proposed the creation of a Citizen Volunteering Portal to encourage public participation in environmental programmes. The organisation also presented its "Fire Safety Vision", aimed at building a network of trained volunteers to support civic and environmental initiatives.

Focus on biodiversity and plastic alternatives

Highlighting the city's environmental assets, Dr Shinde said a recent tree census had identified more than 1.5 million trees across over 225 locations within Navi Mumbai.

He said the civic body was focusing on native tree plantation and biodiversity conservation to enhance the city's ecological value ahead of Maharashtra Climate Week 2027.

Representatives of the Art of Living Foundation's Eco Kranti initiative showcased biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastic products and discussed measures to increase their adoption in hospitals and restaurants.

Presspal India demonstrated the use of biomass briquettes made from garden and agricultural waste for cremation purposes, reducing dependence on conventional firewood.

Waste rules and festival monitoring

The commissioner also stressed the need for strict implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, particularly for institutions and housing societies generating more than 100 kilograms of waste per day. He called for stronger monitoring mechanisms and greater accountability among bulk waste generators.

In view of upcoming Ganeshotsav and Navratri celebrations, Dr Shinde proposed GPS-based tracking of idols to ensure environmentally compliant immersion practices and improve monitoring of POP idol disposal.

Textile recycling facility

The meeting also featured a presentation on the Textile Recycling Facility (TRF), being developed in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Textiles and NMMC. Officials said the project would be the first initiative of its kind in the country and would contribute significantly to textile waste management.

Also Watch:

Senior civic officials, environmental experts, researchers, Rotary Club representatives, idol makers' associations and members of various organisations attended the meeting.

Rotary Club representatives praised NMMC's environmental initiatives and pledged support for future tree conservation and sustainability programmes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/