Navi Mumbai’s ‘Threads Of Change’ Project Secures State Award For Textile Recycling And Women Livelihood Creation |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) textile recycling initiative ‘Threads of Change’ has secured the state-level second prize in the Best Idea/Initiative category at the Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Dynamism (Pragati) Campaign, officials said.

The award was conferred on the Textile Recycling Facility (TRF) project, which focuses on converting post-consumer textile waste into reusable products while promoting environmental sustainability and women’s empowerment. The recognition was announced during the corporation’s April general body meeting, where Mayor Sujata Patil congratulated the team.

Developed under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and supervised by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, the project was presented by Deputy Commissioner Smita Kale. The TRF centre, located at CBD Belapur, operates in collaboration with the Textiles Committee under the Union Ministry of Textiles, along with support from SBI Foundation, Tisser Artisans Trust and IDH India.

Since its launch in August 2025, the facility has processed over 41,500 kg of textile waste, producing more than 400 recycled products. Over 100 housing societies have been onboarded with textile collection bins, while 75 awareness workshops have reached more than 11,500 families, officials said.

The project has also created livelihood opportunities, with over 300 women trained in textile-related skills and more than 150 women earning Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 per month through associated activities.

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“‘Threads of Change’ is not just a waste management initiative but a model that integrates circular economy practices with women’s empowerment. Such projects are crucial for sustainable urban development,” said NMMC chief Shinde

Officials added that a standard operating procedure has been developed to help replicate the project in other cities. The initiative aligns with Swachh Bharat Mission goals and addresses the growing challenge of textile waste driven by fast-changing fashion trends.

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