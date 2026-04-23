Navi Mumbai: 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Convicted For Illegal Stay, Get 1 Year 4 Months Jail; Court Orders Deportation

Three Bangladeshi nationals sentenced for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 23: Three Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India and were residing in Navi Mumbai have been convicted by the Belapur Sessions Court and sentenced to 1 year and 4 months of simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by Additional District and Sessions Judge Makarand Mandavgade. The court also directed the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner to deport the three accused to Bangladesh through the Bangladeshi Embassy after completion of their sentence.

Accused identified and arrested

The convicted individuals have been identified as Ayesha Irshad Sheikh (40), Rubina Irshad Sheikh (19), and Hussain alias Sagar Sajjad Sheikh (25).

Acting on a tip-off, Vashi Police conducted a raid in the Juhugaon area on January 15, 2025, and detained the trio, who were found to be residing illegally without any valid passport, visa, or permit to stay in India.

During interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals, following which a case was registered and they were arrested.

Court proceedings and conviction

A chargesheet was later filed before the Belapur court. During the trial, Public Prosecutor Shashikant Eghare argued that illegal infiltration poses a serious threat to the country’s internal security.

Based on the evidence, the court held all three accused guilty under Rules 3(a) and 6(a) of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950. In addition to the jail term and fine, the court ordered that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional 15 days of simple imprisonment.

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One accused absconding

In the same case, another accused, Reshma Sheikh, is absconding, and a separate trial will be conducted against her. The case was pursued under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar and Police Inspector (Crime) Jahangir Mulani of Vashi Police Station, with Assistant Police Inspector Satyavan Bile, court liaison officer Narayan Chavhanke, and court staff Ramesh Birari assisting in the investigation and prosecution.

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