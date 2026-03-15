Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Ghatkopar For Illegal Entry, Living In Navi Mumbai For A Year

The Mumbai police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Ghatkopar who had allegedly entered India illegally and had been living in Navi Mumbai for nearly a year. | Representational Image

The Mumbai police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Ghatkopar who had allegedly entered India illegally and had been living in Navi Mumbai for nearly a year. During the investigation, police found that they were in contact with their relatives in Bangladesh through the IMO mobile application.

Accused Identified as Labourers

The arrested accused have been identified as Nabab Kashem Shaikh, 37, a labourer; Shohan Kashem Shaikh, 24, a labourer; and Nazmul Abdul Rehman Shaikh, 41, also a labourer. Nabab and Shohan are brothers and were residing in Taloja Phase-2, Navi Mumbai. They are originally from Chandolpur, Post Amtala Bazar, Jashore district, Bangladesh.

Nazmul, who was staying in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, is a native of Sheikhhati in Narail district, Bangladesh.

Intel Leads to Midnight Operation

According to the FIR, on March 13, Police Sub-Inspector Jaywant Pawar of the Anti-Terrorism Cell of Pant Nagar police station was patrolling the area with his team when they received information from a confidential informant. The informer tipped off the police that a few Bangladeshi infiltrators would arrive around 1:30 am on March 14 at Priyadarshini slum area, Transit Camp, Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar East.

Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and detained the three suspects at the location. During questioning, all three confessed that they were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India through illegal infiltration routes.

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Police seized their mobile phones, in which photographs of Bangladeshi national identity cards belonging to Nabab and Shohan were found. An IMO application was also discovered on Nazmul’s phone, which he used to communicate with relatives in Bangladesh.

Poverty Cited as Reason for Infiltration

During interrogation, the accused told police that they had entered India illegally due to poverty and hunger in Bangladesh. They also revealed that several of their Bangladeshi friends, relatives, and associates are living in Mumbai, Pune and nearby areas, providing crucial leads to the investigators.

Based on a complaint filed by police constable Ravindra Pundlik Rajbhoj, 45, Pant Nagar police have registered a case under Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and further investigation is underway.

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