IRB Infra Q1 FY27 Net Profit Up 51% To ₹306.27 Crore

Mumbai: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹306.27 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, a 51% rise compared to ₹202.48 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,172.67 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹2,137.27 crore, up from ₹2,098.97 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the current quarter were ₹1,756.11 crore.

Dividend Announcement

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per equity share with a face value of Re. 1 each. The record date for the dividend payment is August 5, 2026, and it will be paid or dispatched on or before August 28, 2026.

Business Highlights

IRB Infra commissioned the Ganga Expressway (Meerut to Budaun Group 1 BOT) and commenced tolling. It also began toll collection on TOT18 (Chandikhole Bhadrak NH-16) from April 1, 2026. The company’s Private InvIT Joint Venture, IRB Infrastructure Trust, offered two highway BOT assets worth ₹4,605 crore to IRB InvIT Fund.

Management Commentary

Virendra Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director, said the company is navigating global economic challenges, supported by its ₹94,000 crore asset portfolio. Mhaiskar added that the company aims for a ₹1,40,000 crore asset base by 2030.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 12:15 pm and concluded at 1:15 pm on July 30, 2026. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.