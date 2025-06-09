 IRB Infra Toll Revenue Rises Nearly 9% To ₹581 Crore In May
PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
IRB |

New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a nearly 9 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 581 crore in May 2025.

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 536 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of its 17 tolls, the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 159.5 crore to the total revenue collection in April, up from Rs 152.6 crore contribution in May 2024.

With Rs 73 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in May 2025, up from 62.7 crore last year.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 68.7 crore from Rs 64.5 crore in May 2024, which is the third largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

Last year, the company added TOT-12 project Lalitpur Lakhnadon NH44 and collected Rs 37.5 crore toll revenue, higher from Rs 35.5 crore a year ago.

"The y-o-y toll revenue growth of 9 per cent can be primarily attributed to the vacation season across the country. While pre-monsoon rains did have some minor impact on traffic volumes during the latter half of the month, the overall momentum remains strong," its Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka said.

This sustained growth trajectory is encouraging and is expected to continue in the coming months, supported by the addition of approximately 4.5 lakh new commercial and passenger vehicles across India in May 2025, along with the expected completion of a few ongoing projects within our portfolio, he said.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.

It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

