Magnus Steel & Infra Posts Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Revenue Jumps 274% And Net Profit Soars 491% YoY

Magnus Steel & Infra reported strong Q1 FY27 results with revenue rising 274 percent to Rs 7.30 crore |

Mumbai: Magnus Steel & Infra Limited reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by higher revenue, better profitability and improved operational efficiency.

The company posted sharp year-on-year growth across all major financial parameters, reflecting its ongoing business turnaround and stronger execution.

Revenue Sees Sharp Growth

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 7.30 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 1.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

This represents a 273.7% year-on-year increase, supported by improved business activity and higher execution during the quarter.

Profit Climbs Nearly Five Times

Profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 2.41 crore, compared with Rs 0.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Standalone net profit also stood at Rs 2.41 crore, recording an impressive 490.6% growth over the same period last year.

The company said the higher profit reflects stronger operational performance and disciplined cost management.

EBITDA And EPS Improve

EBITDA jumped to Rs 2.41 crore from Rs 0.48 crore a year earlier, registering a 400.7% increase.

The company also reported a significant improvement in earnings per share (EPS), which increased to Rs 7.13 from Rs 1.21 in Q1 FY26.

The improved EBITDA and EPS indicate better operational efficiency and stronger returns for shareholders.

Management Remains Positive

Chairman and Director Karron Naresh Bajaj said the strong first-quarter performance reflects the company's focused execution strategy and commitment to sustainable growth.

He added that the sharp rise in revenue and profitability demonstrates the strength of the company's business model and operational discipline. The company will continue exploring new opportunities in the steel and infrastructure sector while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

New Orders Boost Outlook

During the quarter, Magnus Steel & Infra strengthened its position by becoming an approved steel supplier for Tata Motors' upcoming automobile manufacturing projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

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Through project contractor RIECO Industries Limited, the company has already started supplying steel products and secured multiple purchase orders for the projects.

Management believes this development will strengthen its order book, expand its presence in large industrial projects and support future growth.

For the full financial year FY26, the company had reported revenue of Rs 22.58 crore, standalone net profit of Rs 4.51 crore, and an EPS of Rs 13.33.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited standalone financial results and management commentary and should not be treated as investment advice.